Gunshots reported in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots in the area of 38th and Smith Street. It happened around 2am Monday morning.

LPD says the caller said that they heard to gunshots and then saw a car speed off.

We'll have more details on this story as they become available.

