37 Year-old arrested for sexual assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her.

The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.