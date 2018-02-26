37 Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

37 Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her. 

The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.

