1 person killed, 1 injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say one person has been killed and another wounded in a northeast Omaha shooting.

        Police say the shots rang out around 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers sent to investigate found the two people, who were taken to Nebraska Medical Center. One was pronounced dead there.     

        Police have not released the victims' names or other information about the shooting. No arrest has been reported.

