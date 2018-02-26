Lincoln woman arrested for stabbing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln woman arrested for stabbing

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police said a Lincoln man was stabbed while he was throwing a party Sunday evening at his home near 11th and F Street.

During the party, one of his guests, 55-year-old Timi Wakefield became out of control.

When she was asked to leave, Wakefield grabbed a kitchen knife and scratched the man in the abdomen.

Police said his injuries were minor.

Wakefield was arrested for second degree assault.

