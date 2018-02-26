Harsh winter forces Lincoln to seek more salt

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The harsh winter has forced Lincoln to replenish its supply of salt to keep its streets navigable.

The city has a $250,000-a-year salt budget and typically uses around 4,800 pounds during winter. Lincoln already has used 6,000 pounds and winter isn't over yet.

Other Midwest communities faced the same harsh winter, and the city's salt supplier, Nebraska Salt & Grain, couldn't get Lincoln the salt it needed. The city sought bids for more and recently signed a contract.

The city uses salt in its brine mixture to fight ice and puts the granular salt, sometimes mixed with sand, on streets.