Harsh winter forces Lincoln to seek more salt

"I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'"More >>
Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her. The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.More >>
Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty.More >>
Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood wants every family to have those special memories, so he held a free photo session for families of Hartley and Elliot Elementary Schools Sunday afternoon.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police said a Lincoln man was stabbed while he was throwing a party Sunday evening at his home near 11th and F Street. During the party, one of his guests, 55-year-old Timi Wakefield became out of control. When she was asked to leave, Wakefield grabbed a kitchen knife and scratched the man in the abdomen. Police said his injuries were minor. Wakefield was arrested for second degree assault.More >>
The harsh winter has forced Lincoln to replenish its supply of salt to keep its streets navigable.More >>
LPD says the caller heard to gunshots and then saw a car speed off.More >>
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - The $1.3 billion construction of a new headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base is being audited by the Defense Department. Congress ordered the investigation because the cost of the project has grown nearly 10 percent and the project has fallen at least 20 months behind schedule because of design flaws and mold problems.More >>
Police were dispatched to the store around 12:30 a.m., after reports of a rock being thrown through a window.More >>
Even milder today with sunshine & breezy conditions...More >>
From releasing a romantic song, to spending it with friends, Netflix binging and a good book, see who's doing what...More >>
