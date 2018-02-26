NEB WBB: Williams Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Nebraska's Amy Williams was named the 2018 Big Ten Women's Basketball Coach of the Year in a vote of conference media and coaches on Monday, Feb. 25.
The second-year Husker head coach has led one of the nation's top turnarounds, guiding the Big Red to a 20-9 overall record that included an 11-5 conference mark to claim the No. 3 seed at this week's Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.
Nebraska has put up a 13-game improvement in the win column over its 7-22 record a year ago - the largest improvement in the nation this season. Although the Huskers finished third in the Big Ten regular-season standings, they entered the final day of the regular season in contention for a share of the Big Ten title just one season after tying for last place in the 14-team league.
Williams, who last week was named one of 10 finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith National Coach-of-the-Year award, captured her third conference coach-of-the-year honor in the last four seasons. She captured back-to-back Summit League Coach-of-the-Year honors as the head coach at South Dakota in 2015 and 2016 before taking the top job at her alma mater prior to the start of the 2016-17 season.
Williams, who is in her 11th season overall as a collegiate head coach, has produced impressive success at each of her stops. As a second-year coach at Rogers State (NAIA) in 2008-09, she led a five-game improvement in the win column over her first season (13-18) while helping the school make the transition from a junior college program to a four-year team. In her fifth and final year at Rogers State, she led the Hillcats to the NAIA Elite Eight.
In 2012-13, she took over a South Dakota program that managed a 19-16 record in her first season. The next season, she guided the Coyotes to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. In her final year at South Dakota, she led USD to a 32-6 overall record and a 15-1 mark in the Summit League before winning the 2016 Postseason WNIT title. She led South Dakota to regular-season conference titles in 2015 and 2016 after winning the conference tournament title in 2014. She was the Summit League Coach of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.