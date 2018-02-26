Concordia University receives big donation

Concordia University in Seward is getting ready to expand its campus after a generous donation.

The university was gifted ten million dollars by the Rupert Dunklau Foundation, it's the single largest donation in the schools history.

University President Brian Friedrich says they already have plans in place for how to use the money, "We are going to use it for to build new and renovate existing to expand out science technology math engineering computer science and business programs."



Concordia's business program is the schools largest major along with the sciences, both programs were running out of room in their current facilities.

With the donation the school will soon start building the Dunklau Center.

It will house the departments of science, math, business, and computer sciences.

Friedrich says the new center was designed with help from students, "Technology that will enable students to write on walls move furniture around work more closely with research projects with faculty and students one–on– one students with one another."



The university already had plans in place to expand its facilities, but the donation moved up their plans by quite a bit.

Concordia will break ground on the new facility on April 5 and says it will be ready for students in a little over a year.



"It will be completed by no later than December 2019 so we're very excited we'll begin to be able to use it already in the 2019–2020 academic year," Friedrich says.