Certain peanut butters harmful for dogs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, NEB - Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners about an ingredient in some foods that can be toxic to your pet.

A sweetener that's found in different brands of peanut butter can make your pet sick or even kill them.

The sweetner is called xylitol and it can be deadly for dogs.

"It's kind of horrible to think about because it's common knowledge, everyone gives their dog peanut butter," said Laura Lovely.

Lovely says it's devastating to learn her dog Sweetie's favorite snack can send her to the emergency room.

"Whenever she wants kind of a healthy treat because it has a lot of protein, and when she takes her medication," said Lovely.

The ingredient in a spread lovely says she and Sweetie enjoy.

"Xylitol is a wonderful low calorie sweetener for you and me but it can be deadly for our dogs," said Dr. Christopher Byers.

It's not just in peanut butter, Veterinarian Dr. Byers says you'll find xylitol in a number of products

"Certain brands of peanut butter, toothpaste, certain gums, certain breath mints," said Dr. Byers.

He says your dog can be exposed to it by accident.

"One of the more common gums that we encounter in the emergency room is Orbit," said Dr. Byers.

"Orbit is a great product but it does contain xylitol," said Dr. Byers.

Within a half hour Dr. Byers says your dog's blood sugar will start to plummet.

"They can be lethargic, they can collapsed, they can even have seizures," said Dr. Byers.

So he says it's essential for all dog owners to check labels.

"I think it's awful, if it's not healthy for dogs, how is it supposed to be healthy for us as well," said Lovely.

Dr. Byers says they see xylitol intoxication in dogs several times a week and if you see the signs get your dog to the emergency room as soon as possible.

The ingredient can cause liver failure.

Courtesy: Media Partner KMTV