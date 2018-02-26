Nebraska must pay $197K in same-sex foster parents suit - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska must pay $197K in same-sex foster parents suit

Nebraska must pay $197K in same-sex foster parents suit

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ State officials must pay more than $197,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska after the group successfully challenged a ban on same-sex couples serving as foster parents.

The payment request presented to a legislative committee on Monday would reimburse the ACLU of Nebraska for attorney fees and costs generated during the case.

The ACLU of Nebraska filed the lawsuit in 2013 on behalf of three same-sex couples. The Nebraska Supreme Court ordered the payment and slammed the 1995 policy, which included an online posting that ``heterosexuals only'' need apply to be foster parents.

State attorneys argued that the Department of Health and Human Services had quietly stopped enforcing the ban in 2012, making the matter moot.

Lawmakers have to formally approve the payment because it exceeds $50,000.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    "I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'" 

    More >>

    "I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'" 

    More >>

  • 37 Year-old arrested for sexual assault

    37 Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Assault

    37 Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Assault

    Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her.  The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.

    More >>

    Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her.  The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.

    More >>

  • Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty. 

    More >>

    Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.