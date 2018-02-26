New sex abuse reporting requirements advance in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New sex abuse reporting requirements advance in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers have advanced new sexual abuse reporting requirements designed to protect state wards, detained juveniles and other at-risk youths.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Monday with a 37-0 vote.

The proposal by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue would require reporting of all allegations of sexual abuse of state wards, juveniles on probation, detained juveniles and juveniles in a residential child-caring agency. Reports would go the Office of Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare, which reports to the Legislature.

State agencies are already required to report cases of death or serious injury to the inspector general.

