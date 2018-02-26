Seward County Sheriff stepping up presence at schools - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Seward County Sheriff stepping up presence at schools

Posted: Updated:

On Monday, the Seward County Sheriff's Office announced they will be stepping up activity in their schools.

Sheriff Joe Yocum said for the rest of this school year, deputies will patrol Centennial School in Utica and St. Paul's Lutheran School, while also helping the Seward and Milford police with patrolling their schools.

"With the number of violent episodes that have occurred at schools, we feel that part of the answer is the presence of armed guardians," Yocum said.  "And for us, it's law enforcement should take the lead in providing protection for the schools."

He said currently, no school in Seward County has an armed guardian protecting it every day.

He said his office needs to establish a presence at schools to deter potential attacks even if that means simply having one of their vehicles in the parking lot.

"A person would guess 'there's probably an officer there.  There's a patrol car there, maybe today's not the day.'"

And Yocum said they'll be more involved than that.  Deputies will be going into schools, talking to faculty and kids and eating in the lunch room with them to open the lines of communication.

"If they hear something or see something that they say something and report it, that's important for us to also be mindful of," Yocum said.  "Is that it gives the students an opportunity to come to us and tell us if there's something going on."

Yocum said it's sad they feel the need to provide armed officers in schools, but they need to be there for the kids.

He said he's going to ask the County Board of Commissioners for more funding to have this increased presence on a permanent basis.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    "I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'" 

    More >>

    "I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'" 

    More >>

  • 37 Year-old arrested for sexual assault

    37 Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Assault

    37 Year-Old Arrested for Sexual Assault

    Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her.  The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.

    More >>

    Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her.  The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.

    More >>

  • Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty. 

    More >>

    Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.