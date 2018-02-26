Implant keeps hearts pumping for heart failure patients

It's the one thing that keeps you living — your heartbeat.

So what happens when your heart starts failing?

That's the question Lincoln resident Mark Blank faced seven years ago.

"Over the years it just got worse and worse and this last fall it just got unbearable,” he said Monday. “It got to the point where I couldn't enjoy anything."

Mark was diagnosed with heart failure at just 53 years old. He’s one of nearly six million Americans that battles the complication, according to the CDC.

His diagnosis left him weak. With the transplant list thousands of patients long, he turned to another option: an implant, called an LVAD.

"These pumps are for patients – people that are in class III and class IV heart failure where they're very symptomatic with their every day activities," LVAD coordinator for the CHI Health Nebraska Heart Hospital Kelly Stutzman said.

LVAD, or left ventricular assist device, helps pump blood through the body when your own heart can't.

It's a procedure doctors at Nebraska Heart have been implementing since 2014.

Powered by electricity, it helps return heart failure patients to a more normal lifestyle.

"Once he got this LVAD it's just been night and day,” Mark’s wife and caregiver Kim said. “He's a new person, he's joking now has you know doing things that he loves to do."

Mark says in these three months since receiving the implant, he's finally getting back to enjoying life again, spending quality time with his family and two grand children.

"I'll tell you that its wonderful," he said.

Mark still isn't on the transplant list – but that's really why the LVAD is so important.

It's becoming more common as a permanent solution to heart failure, while also giving new life to those who are waiting for a new heart.