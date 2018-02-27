Sexual abuse bill passes first-round approval

Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners about an ingredient in some foods that can be toxic to your pet.More >>
"I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'"
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, some parents are turning to a new method in an attempt to keep their kids safer in school.
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police said a Lincoln man was stabbed while he was throwing a party Sunday evening at his home near 11th and F Street. During the party, one of his guests, 55-year-old Timi Wakefield became out of control. When she was asked to leave, Wakefield grabbed a kitchen knife and scratched the man in the abdomen. Police said his injuries were minor. Wakefield was arrested for second degree assault.
State officials must pay more than $197,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska after the group successfully challenged a ban on same-sex couples serving as foster parents.
Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m. a 48 year-old woman was walking near the People's City Mission when she was attacked. James Earl Jones, 37 years-old, struck the victim, choked her, then pulled her down and sexually assaulted her. The victim went into the mission to report it. Jones was arrested for first degree sexual assault.
A bill designed to curb prescription painkiller abuse is drawing strong support from Nebraska lawmakers, who say it would prevent overdose deaths.
It's the one thing that keeps you living — your heartbeat.
