Sexual abuse bill passes first-round approval

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would create new sexual abuse reporting requirements, designed to protect state ward, detained juveniles and other at-risk youths.Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval with a 37-0 vote. 

The proposal by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue would require reporting of all allegation of sexual abuse of state wards, juvenile on probation, detained juveniles and juveniles in a residential child-caring agency.

