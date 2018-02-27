Peru State football player dies in crash

A Peru State football player has died from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Police say the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was riding in a car driven by a teammate, when an SUV collided witht them after out of its lane, just south of Nebraska City on Hwy 75.

A college spokesman says, Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hosptial following the wreck.

Spokesman Jason Hogue says, Haystrand was pronounced dead on Monday.

The junior from New Port Richey, Florida, was the team's offensive player of the year in 2017.

The accident is still under investigation, but authorities say alcohol was not a factor.