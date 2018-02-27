Nearly 1400 customers without power in Lincoln

A Peru State football player has died from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police say the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He was riding in a car driven by a teammate, when an SUV collided witht them after out of its lane, just south of Nebraska City on Hwy 75. A college spokesman says, Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hosptial following the wreck. Spokesman Jason Hogue says, Haystrand was pronounced dead on Monday. The junior from New Port Richey, Florida, was th...More >>
Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners about an ingredient in some foods that can be toxic to your pet.More >>
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, some parents are turning to a new method in an attempt to keep their kids safer in school.More >>
State officials must pay more than $197,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska after the group successfully challenged a ban on same-sex couples serving as foster parents.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police said a Lincoln man was stabbed while he was throwing a party Sunday evening at his home near 11th and F Street. During the party, one of his guests, 55-year-old Timi Wakefield became out of control. When she was asked to leave, Wakefield grabbed a kitchen knife and scratched the man in the abdomen. Police said his injuries were minor. Wakefield was arrested for second degree assault.More >>
The university was gifted ten million dollars by the Rupert Dunklau Foundation, it's the single largest donation in the schools history.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Like many across the nation, Lincoln parents are responding to the Florida school shooting with action. A group met with Chief of Police Jeff Bliemeister about what the Lincoln Police Department can do to make our schools safer. The main line of questioning from the parents? "Why are there less police officers in our schools than there were in the past,” asked Corey Reiman, one of the parents leading the charge. ...More >>
"I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'"More >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
