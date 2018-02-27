Nearly 1400 customers without power in Lincoln

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Update:

Power has been restored to all 1,400 customers in northwest Lincoln. LES says the cause of the outage was a failed cable.

Previous Story:

LES reported a power outage just after 7 a.m., Tuesday morning.

It's impacting nearly 1,400 customers in northwest Lincoln.

The area where the outage occurred is on 16th to 32nd St. from Superior to Fletcher.

The cause of the outage is being investigated and LES is working on the problem.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.