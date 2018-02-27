LSO investigate possible threat; found to be non-credible - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LSO investigate possible threat; found to be non-credible

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigated what turned out to be a non-credible threat.  Deputies say two Malcolm students overheard another student talk about "shooting up the school" on the bus on the way home from school. They students told their mom what they heard and she called LSO. 

Deputies contacted the 17 year old and his mother to discuss what happened on the bus. He said he didn't make any threats and didn't have access to any guns. Since it was found to be a non credible threat, no arrests were made and there is no danger to the school. 

Malcolm Public Schools were notified and will look into any disciplinary issues.  

