Handguns, computer and confidential information stolen from unlocked truck

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 27-year-old Lincoln man is missing two handguns, a laptop, credit cards and a briefcase full of financial information, after the items were stolen overnight on Sunday. Police say the victim's garage and truck were left unlocked at his home near N. 14th and Highway 77. The total loss is more than $1,700.

The two handguns were a .40 caliber Glock with two 12 round magazines and an unloaded .9 millimeter Ruger.

Police are asking for any information about this case.

Lincoln Police Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin also said this case is a good reminder of the "9:00 p.m. routine," the department has been promoting. She says every night before you go to bed, you should make sure all your doors and windows are shut and locked, your vehicle doors are locked, garage door is shut and security alarms are set.