DHHS closes daycare on emergency order - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

DHHS closes daycare on emergency order

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services:

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order closing a child care provider.

Kelli Eppenbach, doing business as Kelli’s Childcare, 4709 Grassridge Road, Lincoln, cannot provide care for any children other than her own.

Eppenbach may request a hearing within 15 days of receiving the emergency order. The hearing is held within 10 days of the request, unless a continuance is granted.

DHHS has notified parents of the children enrolled in this child care program of the situation.

An emergency order is issued whenever the Department finds that an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child in a child care program.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Peru State football player dies in crash

    Peru State football player dies in crash

    Peru State football player dies in crash

    A Peru State football player has died from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police say the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He was riding in a car driven by a teammate, when an SUV collided witht them after out of its lane, just south of Nebraska City on Hwy 75. A college spokesman says, Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hosptial following the wreck. Spokesman Jason Hogue says, Haystrand was pronounced dead on Monday. The junior from New Port Richey, Florida, was th...

    More >>

    A Peru State football player has died from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police say the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He was riding in a car driven by a teammate, when an SUV collided witht them after out of its lane, just south of Nebraska City on Hwy 75. A college spokesman says, Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hosptial following the wreck. Spokesman Jason Hogue says, Haystrand was pronounced dead on Monday. The junior from New Port Richey, Florida, was th...

    More >>

  • Nearly 1400 customers without power in Lincoln

    Nearly 1400 customers without power in Lincoln

    Nearly 1400 customers without power in Lincoln

    LES reported a power outage just after 7 a.m., Sunday morning. It's impacting nearly 1400 customers in northwest Lincoln. The cause of the outage is being investigated and LES is working on the problem. We'll bring you more details as they become available.

    More >>

    LES reported a power outage just after 7 a.m., Sunday morning. It's impacting nearly 1400 customers in northwest Lincoln. The cause of the outage is being investigated and LES is working on the problem. We'll bring you more details as they become available.

    More >>

  • Certain peanut butters harmful for dogs

    Certain peanut butters harmful for dogs

    Certain peanut butters harmful for dogs

    Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners about an ingredient in some foods that can be toxic to your pet. 

    More >>

    Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners about an ingredient in some foods that can be toxic to your pet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.