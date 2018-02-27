DHHS closes daycare on emergency order

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services:

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order closing a child care provider.

Kelli Eppenbach, doing business as Kelli’s Childcare, 4709 Grassridge Road, Lincoln, cannot provide care for any children other than her own.

Eppenbach may request a hearing within 15 days of receiving the emergency order. The hearing is held within 10 days of the request, unless a continuance is granted.

DHHS has notified parents of the children enrolled in this child care program of the situation.

An emergency order is issued whenever the Department finds that an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child in a child care program.