LPS students take on teachers in spelling bee

The competition was fierce Tuesday afternoon.

Five Lincoln public school students took on their principals in a spelling bee.

All of the students participating had been winners or runner ups of the annual LPS spelling bee.

Eswar Ramamurthy took second place in the school districts competition this year and also took home a prize against the adults, "It felt nice because it means I know more than people who are more than double my age which is pretty cool."



Eswar's twin brother Sankar took home first place in the district's spelling bee.

He also claimed the top prize Tuesday beating out all four of the school administrators and the other kids.

Sankar says spelling is all about practice, "We just read from the dictionaries our mom gets us some lists and we can go through those then in class we have these words to define they're Latin words with Latin roots and those help too."



While the competition was all in good fun, but for some of the school administrators it was a humbling experience, "Very humbling because I was the first one out but they did a great job. I felt better when I saw some of the other words," said Duane Dohmen the principal from Luxe Middle School.



The words were anything but easy, but despite losing all the administrators said they'd do it again.



"Yeah it was fun it was fun to be able to spend some time with the kids kind of go through what they're going through and be able to see what it's like to compete in a spelling bee," said Dohmen.