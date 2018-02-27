Nebraska U.S. Senate Candidate calls for stricter gun laws

DHHS has notified parents of the children enrolled in this child care program of the situation.More >>
Deputies say two Malcom students overheard another student on the bus on the way home from school.More >>
A Peru State football player has died from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police say the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He was riding in a car driven by a teammate, when an SUV collided witht them after out of its lane, just south of Nebraska City on Hwy 75. A college spokesman says, Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hosptial following the wreck. Spokesman Jason Hogue says, Haystrand was pronounced dead on Monday. The junior from New Port Richey, Florida, was th...More >>
LES reported a power outage just after 7 a.m., Sunday morning. It's impacting nearly 1400 customers in northwest Lincoln. The cause of the outage is being investigated and LES is working on the problem. We'll bring you more details as they become available.More >>
Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners about an ingredient in some foods that can be toxic to your pet.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 27-year-old Lincoln man is missing two handguns, a laptop, credit cards and a briefcase full of financial information, after the items were stolen overnight on Sunday. Police say the victim's garage and truck were left unlocked at his home near N. 14th and Highway 77. The total loss is more than $1,700. The two handguns were a .40 caliber Glock with two 12 round magazines and an unloaded .9 millimeter RMore >>
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, some parents are turning to a new method in an attempt to keep their kids safer in school.More >>
State officials must pay more than $197,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska after the group successfully challenged a ban on same-sex couples serving as foster parents.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police said a Lincoln man was stabbed while he was throwing a party Sunday evening at his home near 11th and F Street. During the party, one of his guests, 55-year-old Timi Wakefield became out of control. When she was asked to leave, Wakefield grabbed a kitchen knife and scratched the man in the abdomen. Police said his injuries were minor. Wakefield was arrested for second degree assault.More >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
