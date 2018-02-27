Nebraska U.S. Senate Candidate calls for stricter gun laws

U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Raybould made waves late last week for declaring her support to renew a statewide ban on assault weapons.



"Hunters are telling me that you don't need to use an assault weapon to take down a turkey or a deer. It doesn't make sense and they are the ones that are telling me they support common sense gun safety measures. Doing away with assault weapons, that are weapons of war, makes the most sense," said Raybould.

Raybould released a video late Friday night in which she demanded action. Specifically, she called for Nebraska lawmakers to ban assault weapons.



"Like so many parents across Nebraska I'm angry. Our kids are dying in our schools and Washington is so broken politicians aren't doing anything about it. Enough is enough," said Raybould in her video, titled "Angry."

Raybould says she wants our elected officials to listen to the people instead of the National Rifle Association.

In her video, Raybould states she will never accept a dime from the NRA.

On Friday spokeswoman Brianna Puccini said in a statement that Senator Fischer has supported proposals such as improving the information used for existing background checks and cracking down on illegal firearm trafficking.

Senator Ben Sasse sent a statement as well:

“No parent should have to bury a child, and Melissa and I cannot imagine the pain that Parkland families are going through. Everyone wants to keep our kids safe, and it makes sense to start by finding places we can agree. Instead of pushing for gun bans that don’t work with rhetoric that fuels cynicism, we’d serve our communities better if we focused on figuring out how we make sure we spot warning signs. The FBI admitted to not following protocol regarding a tip about the Parkland shooter. Congress has an oversight role in making sure that law enforcement and federal agencies get this right. I’ve talked with FBI leadership on related issues in recent months and will keep those conversations going," said Sasse.

On a federal level, there have been talks about banning bump stocks, fueled by the President himself.

He'd also like to see one in five teachers be armed in order to stop a potential threat.

In Florida, a program has been established that allows teachers who receive law enforcement training to carry concealed weapons in the classroom.

Lawmakers in Florida rejected a proposition to ban assault weapons but they did agree to raise the legal age for purchasing a firearm to 21.



For a closer look at Jane Raybould's call for action video, click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avWOeLIpOfM