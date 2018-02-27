New statewide testing in schools to focus more on student success

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

In just a few weeks, students across the state will put their knowledge to the test on statewide assessment exams, and starting this year, those tests could yield much more meaningful results.

The Nebraska Department of Education announced they will now use a system called Nebraska Student–Centered Assessment System.

Matthew Blomsted, Commissioner of Education said it’s "a system that's designed around improving instruction, improving student outcomes."

This system replaces the Nebraska State Accountability Test, or the NeSA.

The difference between the two tests is right in their names:

The Nebraska Student–Centered Assessment is just that, focusing more on the individual student's success rather than just data,” Blomstedt said.

“It's really serving the needs of students, and that's why we try to emphasize student centered,” Blomstedt said. “Students are able to track their own data, set their own goals.”

At the same time, teachers are able to better assess student progress.

"When we can see that students are struggling, the sooner we know that, the quicker teachers can be able to make changes,” Blomstedt said.

Part of this is because the new system allows for more testing to be done throughout the year to measure progress, rather than just one big test at the end.

Blomstedt not only said this helps kids gain better understandings of course content, but allows them to be more successful on the required statewide test.

"There is a requirement and a need for state accountability but we think these things can come together in a much more unique way and that's what the Board of Education and I and the staff have strived for,” Blomstedt said. “It's really about our students, and that's what matter most."