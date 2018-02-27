Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing boy

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain.



On 2-27-18, 18 month old, White male Parker Sain was taken from daycare by his biological father, Joshua Sain, White male age 26. The Grand Island Police Department believes Parker Sain may be in danger. Parker was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with grey liner, dark blue sweatpants, light blue shirt,and tan baby work boots. Both may be in a white 2000 Pontiac Grand AM 2 door and may be in the McCook or Furnas County area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua Sain contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.