UPDATE: Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing boy

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an 18-month-old boy who they believe may be in danger.

Parker Sain is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with a gray liner, dark blue sweatpants, a light blue shirt and tan baby work boots.

Police say the boy was taken from daycare by his biological father, Joshua Sain. Sain is decribed as a 26-year-old white male.

Both may be in a white, two-door 2000 Pontiac Grand Am and may be in the McCook or Furnas County area.

As of Wednesday morning, Grand Island police say the "endangered missing advisory" is still active.

Police say the little boy's mother was able to talk to the boy and her father around 4:00 a.m. and that Joshua said they were in the McCook area. Police were unable to verify their location.

Grand Island police say they do not have any criminal charges against Joshua, but need to check on Parker's welfare.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua Sain contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

The child's mother posted on the Facebook page Grand Island, NE Exchange 2 Tuesday night, pleading for help.

Howard County Deputy Mitch Meyer posted that Joshua Sain has an active Howard County warrant.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain.



On 2-27-18, 18 month old, White male Parker Sain was taken from daycare by his biological father, Joshua Sain, White male age 26. The Grand Island Police Department believes Parker Sain may be in danger. Parker was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with grey liner, dark blue sweatpants, light blue shirt,and tan baby work boots. Both may be in a white 2000 Pontiac Grand AM 2 door and may be in the McCook or Furnas County area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua Sain contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.