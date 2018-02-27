UPDATE: Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing boy

UPDATE:

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an 18-month-old boy who they believe may be in danger.

Parker Sain is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with a gray liner, dark blue sweatpants, a light blue shirt and tan baby work boots.

Police say the boy was taken from daycare by his biological father, Joshua Sain. Sain is decribed as a 26-year-old white male.

Both may be in a white, two-door 2000 Pontiac Grand Am and may be in the McCook or Furnas County area.

As of Wednesday morning, Grand Island police say the "endangered missing advisory" is still active.

Police say the little boy's mother was able to talk to the boy and her father around 4:00 a.m. and that Joshua said they were in the McCook area. Police were unable to verify their location.

Grand Island police say they do not have any criminal charges against Joshua, but need to check on Parker's welfare.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua Sain contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

The child's mother posted on the Facebook page Grand Island, NE Exchange 2 Tuesday night, pleading for help.

Howard County Deputy Mitch Meyer posted that Joshua Sain has an active Howard County warrant.

Press Release:

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain.

On 2-27-18, 18 month old, White male Parker Sain was taken from daycare by his biological father, Joshua Sain, White male age 26. The Grand Island Police Department believes Parker Sain may be in danger. Parker was last seen wearing a dark blue coat with grey liner, dark blue sweatpants, light blue shirt,and tan baby work boots. Both may be in a white 2000 Pontiac Grand AM 2 door and may be in the McCook or Furnas County area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Parker or Joshua Sain contact 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

  Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

  Woman falls victim to financial scam, loses $11,000

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...

  Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.
