Firefighters experiences affect mental health

Firefighting is a rough, tumble and dangerous job. Responding to calls with fire victims, traffic accidents and cardiac arrests takes its toll.



"There is an emotional piece to every single medical call that we respond to," said LFR Firefighter/Paramedic Nancy Crist. "So that creates a cumulative effect of just an emotional piece to our job."

Seven thousand fire fighters across North America responded to a survey conducted, in part, by the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Nineteen percent of respondents said they've had thoughts of suicide. Twenty-sevent percent said they've struggled with substance abuse and 65 percent said they're tormented by memories of bad calls.

Crist, who is also a local member of IAFF, said firefighters are well–equipped for the physical part of the job, but they need more attention on the injuries that can't be seen.



"We've got to arm our firefighters with tools—with ways to combat this mental stress," Crist said.



Crist said there's a stigma that makes it difficult for firefighters to get mental health assistance.



"We're going into your house to take care of your loved ones," Crist said. "You depend on us. The public depends on us. So for us to allow ourselves to be vulnerable and relinquish that stigma, it's difficult."



But Crist said Lincoln Fire and Rescue is working with IAFF to find new avenues.

In 2017, IAFF opened its Center of Excellence in Maryland, where its members can go to get treatment.



"It's treatment with other firefighters," Crist said. "And it's with peer support folks that have walked in our shoes."