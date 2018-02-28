Bill would remove non-citizens from Nebraska's population

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would remove non citizens from Nebraska's population total when redrawing legislative districts drew criticism during a hearing, where opponents questioned if it was discriminatory. Sen. John Murante of Gretna says the measure enforces language in the state constitution that lawmakers have failed to follow. He says officials should abide by the constitution and notes that opponents who took issue with the requirement have made no efforts to revise or remove it.