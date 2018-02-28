Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.

