Sen. Krist cleared to run as Democrat - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska's secretary of state says he will allow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist to appear on the party's primary ballot, despite a challenge from one of Krist's opponents.

Secretary of State John Gale rejected arguments from Democratic hopeful Tyler Davis. Davis says Krist didn't follow a law that requires candidates to change party affiliation before the first Friday in December of the previous year. T

he Nebraska Republican Party raised the same question.

