Omaha man sentenced to more than 100 years for murder - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha man sentenced to more than 100 years for murder

Omaha man sentenced to more than 100 years for murder

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 34-year-old Omaha man has been given 100 to 103 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and setting fire to his apartment. Court records say Antone Page was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. He'd pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, arson and attempted murder after prosecutors lowered the murder charge and dropped two related counts.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

    More >>

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

    More >>

  • Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.More >>
    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.More >>

  • Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing boy

    Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing boy

    Officials issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing boy

    An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain. 

    More >>

    An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.