Officer assaulted while investigating break in

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while investigating a garage break in.

It happened on February 25th just before 7:00 am near 21st and Washington Streets. The officer responded to a call of a suspicious person breaking into a garage when he found Wandell Millien, 34 of Lincoln.

Officials say the officer learned Millien had a warrant. They struggled as he tried to arrest Millien and fell to the ground. Millien kicked the officer in the head and elbowed him in the neck and back.

The officer had bruising and some abrasions and was not taken to the hospital. MIllien was arrested for assault on a police officer, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.