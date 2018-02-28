Man arrested for connection to burglary and robbery

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police have arrested a man connected to a burglary and now a robbery.

33 year-old Rodney Phillips was found in the area of 10th and Park, after police received a report of a suspicious person in that area.

Phillips had a warrant out for his arrest for his alleged involvement in the January burglary of J & L Exteriors, where video shows four people stealing a safe.

In their investigation, police discovered Phillips is also suspected of robbing a man shortly before his arrest.

"Shortly before midnight a 56-year-old man waved down a passing LFR ambulance and reported he was assaulted and had jewelry items stolen from him. Through the investigation it was revealed that Rodney Phillips was responsible," Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said.

Phillips is now facing charges for both the robbery and burglary.