Three men arrested for credit card fraud - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Three men arrested for credit card fraud

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Three Michigan men are in custody in Lancaster County for credit card fraud. 

A deputy pulled their car over near 1-80 exit 395 yesterday. 

Upon searching the car, deputies found 72 fraudulent credit cards

Deloneo Rogers III and Delair Person Jr. were arrested for criminal possession of a financial transaction device as their names were found on the 72 cards, both are from Redford, Michigan. Terrence Peeples Jr., from Detroit was also arrested as an accessory to this crime.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.