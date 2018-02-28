Woman falls victim to financial scam, loses $11,000

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000.

Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money.

The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the money back.

The scammer said she needed to purchase gift cards from Best Buy and Target and read them the numbers over the phone. She bought $11,000 worth of gift cards.

"We encourage any employees of a retail store if you see something suspicious, someone's purchasing large amounts of cash on a giftcard and talking to someone on the phone, reading the numbers to the giftcard, ask questions, call a manager over, help your customer," Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said.

There's information on common scams, how to avoid them and what do if you're scammed on this website: https://protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov/