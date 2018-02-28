Pence to campaign for Ricketts - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pence to campaign for Ricketts

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Omaha to campaign for Governor Pete Ricketts. 

Pence will be in Omaha on Tuesday, March 6. There will be a formal dinner at the Omaha Marriott Downtown on North 10th Street. 

Governor Ricketts is currently seeking reelection. 

