Pence to campaign for Ricketts

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...

