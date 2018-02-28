NEB T&F: Huskers Qualify Nine for NCAA Indoor Championships

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

A total of nine Nebraska track and field student-athletes have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas on March 9-10 at Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

The Huskers have six total entries in the meet, which is their most since 2015. Nebraska's qualifiers are Antoine Lloyd (60-meter hurdles), Landon Bartel (high jump), Grant Anderson (high jump), Kaiwan Culmer (triple jump), Angela Mercurio (triple jump) and the men's 4x400-meter relay of Sam Bransby, Elijah Lucy, Moujtaba Mohammed and Andy Neal. Bartel, Culmer and Neal are making their second career appearances at the NCAA Indoor Championships, while the rest of the Huskers will be competing there for the first time. Bartel was a second-team indoor All-American in 2016, while Culmer was a first-team All-American in the triple jump last year. Neal was a second-team All-American with the 4x400 relay in 2016.

Nebraska high jumper Petra Luteran would have qualified with her clearance of 6-0 3/4 (1.85m) this season, but she will miss the meet after suffering an injury at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

The NCAA Indoor Championships begin on Friday, March 9 at Gilliam Indoor Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M. The first Husker to compete will be Lloyd in the 60-meter hurdles prelims on Friday at 6:55 p.m. The rest of the Huskers will compete on Saturday, March 10. Mercurio, Bartel and Anderson will all begin at 3:30 p.m., while Culmer will jump at 5 p.m. The 60-meter hurdles final is set for 5:10 p.m., while the 4x400-meter relay finals will start at 6:40 p.m.