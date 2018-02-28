Cyber Bulling in Nebraska could be coming to an End

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

LB 773 passed today, now making cyber bullying a crime, a class 3 misdemeanor if somebody threatens someone online or thru text.

"About 48% of kids are bullied online, most of them multiple times in this country right now," said Senator Patty Pansing Brooks. "So it is an issue we didn't change any of the penalties but what we did is just update the statues to match the technology."

The Bi–Partisan bill was created by Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Senator Robert Clements of Elmwood, they say the problem with the current law is types of intimidation can only be prosecuted if they happen in conversations during a phone call, and not by anything electronic.



"Our local police captain, in my district, contacted our office saying they've had a problem with especially women being harassed by a man by text messages," says Sen. Clements "and they were unable to prosecute and stop him because the telephone law way not applicable to text messages."

But most importantly, this bill helps with the major conversation going on right now cyber bullying, and this bill will help put a stop to it.



"I think it does help in that it allows somebody who is bullied through electronic means it allows them to be able to reach out," says Sen. Pansing Brooks "and talk to ether law enforcement or to members of the school where they are attending."

This bill gives the power to the people and kids that are suffering from bullying.



"That's important because then if the schools administrators know that this is something that is against the law then it allows them to talk to that other student and bring them in and say you gotta cut this off, stop this now because law enforcement gets involved it will become much more serious," commented Sen. Pansing Brooks.



This bill includes all types of electronic messaging, instant messaging, emails, text messages, anything electronic! This bill also passed 35-0-9 this afternoon.