Nebraska K-9 team welcomes students back in Parkland

As students returned to class support has poured in from around the country, including right here in Nebraska.

Katie the comfort dog from Fremont was there to welcome back and comfort students.



"Katie comfort dog my other handler Paula and I hung out with a Spanish teacher who two students were shot and killed so we were in her class all day," said Dawn Gilfry.

Katie is part of Lutheran Church Charities K-9 comfort dog team.

She along with her three handlers and a group of 12 other dogs were deployed to Parkland just this week to be there as students returned to classes.

Their goal: make students feel safe and loved in school again.



"Some of the students did have a hard time coming into the classroom and then when they saw Katie laying on the floor then that was the invitation to just come and relax. We just want them to feel the love and support," said Gilfry.



As a comfort dog Katie is trained to sit or lye with those she's with.

She's often content to curl up in the laps of those petting her offering silent support.

As students and staff exchanged hugs, Katie also offered hugs.



"At the end of the last period we showed the last class that Katie could also give hugs and Katie just melted into this teachers lap," said Gilfry.



The support and love offered from all Nebraskans by way of Katie gave the students a beacon of hope.



"There were some students who said they were going to cry because they could not believe we would come to Florida to spend the week just to be there for them. Some of them say it's the first time they've smiled in a long time," said Gilfry.

Katie and her handlers will remain in Florida for several more days.

The handlers are all volunteers so they are asking for help covering their travel expenses to get to Florida. If you'd like to help you can do so here.