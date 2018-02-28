Nebraska K-9 team welcomes students back in Parkland - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska K-9 team welcomes students back in Parkland

Nebraska K-9 team welcomes students back in Parkland

        As students returned to class support has poured in from around the country, including right here in Nebraska.

        Katie the comfort dog from Fremont was there to welcome back and comfort students.

        "Katie comfort dog my other handler Paula and I hung out with a Spanish teacher who two students were shot and killed so we were in her class all day," said Dawn Gilfry.

        Katie is part of Lutheran Church Charities K-9 comfort dog team.

        She along with her three handlers and a group of 12 other dogs were deployed to Parkland just this week to be there as students returned to classes.

        Their goal: make students feel safe and loved in school again.

        "Some of the students did have a hard time coming into the classroom and then when they saw Katie laying on the floor then that was the invitation to just come and relax. We just want them to feel the love and support," said Gilfry.

        As a comfort dog Katie is trained to sit or lye with those she's with.

        She's often content to curl up in the laps of those petting her offering silent support.

        As students and staff exchanged hugs, Katie also offered hugs.

        "At the end of the last period we showed the last class that Katie could also give hugs and Katie just melted into this teachers lap," said Gilfry.

        The support and love offered from all Nebraskans by way of Katie gave the students a beacon of hope.

        "There were some students who said they were going to cry because they could not believe we would come to Florida to spend the week just to be there for them. Some of them say it's the first time they've smiled in a long time," said Gilfry. 

        Katie and her handlers will remain in Florida for several more days.

        The handlers are all volunteers so they are asking for help covering their travel expenses to get to Florida. If you'd like to help you can do so here

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

    More >>

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

    More >>

  • Woman falls victim to financial scam, loses $11,000

    Woman falls victim to financial scam, loses $11,000

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...

    More >>

  • Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.More >>
    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.