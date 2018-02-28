NEB BSB: Huskers Open March at Wichita State

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska (5-3) at Wichita State (6-0)

March 2-4, 2018

Eck Stadium • Wichita, Kan.

Friday, March 2 • 3 p.m. (CT)

Video Stream: Shocker HD • Radio: HSN

Luis Alvarado (0-0) vs. Codi Heuer (1-0)

Saturday, March 3 • 2 p.m. (CT)

Video Stream: Shocker HD • Radio: HSN

Nate Fisher (0-1) vs. Liam Eddy (2-0)

Sunday, March 4 • 2 p.m. (CT)

Video Stream: Shocker HD • Radio: HSN

Matt Warren (1-0) vs. Connor Lungwitz (1-0)

After eight games in Arizona, the Nebraska baseball team travels to Wichita State for a three-game series against the Shockers from Friday to Sunday at Eck Stadium.

The series opener is set for Friday at 3 p.m. (CT), while both Saturday and Sunday’s games will start at 2 p.m. It is the first three of 20 scheduled games in the month of March for the Huskers.

How to Listen/Watch the Huskers

Fans can listen to Nick Handley and Ben McLaughlin call the weekend action on the Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Shocker HD will provide a video stream for all three games this weekend. A 24-hour pass to watch is a one-time $7.95 fee. A monthly subscription is $14.95 and a yearly pass to Shocker HD is $89.95.

Last Time Out

The Huskers managed a 2-2 split at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Surprise, Ariz., last weekend. NU fell to No. 2 Oregon State twice (9-1, 10-3), but took down Utah twice (4-2, 7-4).

Next Up

The Huskers open a nine-game home stand with four games against Cal Poly, beginning on Thursday, March 8 at 1:35 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. NU’s series against the Mustangs continues Friday, March 9 at 1:35 p.m., before a doubleheader on Saturday, March 10, starting at 12:05 p.m.

Quick Notes

Nebraska has outscored its opponents in the seventh inning by a combined score of 16-3 in eight games this season. NU’s next highest number of combined runs in a single inning is five.

Nebraska is 13-0-1 in its last 14 Sunday games, dating back to May 15, 2016.

» Is 2-0 on Sunday this season

» Went 10-0-1 on Sundays last season with a tie against Indiana on April 2

» Won their final Sunday game of the 2016 season on May 15

Luis Alvarado enters the weekend with the team’s longest active hitting streak (8) and longest active reaching base streak (18) after making his first appearance at the plate on Sunday.

» Alvarado began his eight-game hitting streak on May 19, 2017. His career-long hitting streak is 10 games.

» Alvarado began his career-long 18-game reaching base streak on April 29, 2017.

Scouting the Wichita State Shockers

Nebraska leads the all-time series against Wichita State, 25-23, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1950. The teams last met in 2016. The home team is 13-9 in both instances, but Nebraska holds a 3-1 advantage at neutral sites.

Wichita State is off to a 6-0 start after three-game sweeps of McNeese State and Omaha. Last season, the Shockers went 28-30 overall and finished fifth in the Missouri Valley with a 10-11 mark in conference play.

Head Coach Todd Butler is in his fifth year at WSU and holds a 112-128 record at the school. He is 202-211 in his eighth year overall. Butler is assisted by Mike Steele and Sammy Esposito.

Players to Watch

» Greyson Jenista (Junior OF/1B): CB Preseason All-American, leads the Shockers with three home runs this season

» Alec Bohm (Junior INF): CB Preseason All-American, batting .550 (11-for-20) this season, team-high eight RBIs, second on the team with two homers

» Liam Eddy (Freshman RHP): 2-0 this season with a 1.42 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12.2 innings

Strong Start

The Huskers are off to their best eight-game start under Darin Erstad with a 5-3 record. NU had previously started 4-4 on three different occasions (2012, 2014, 2015). The last time Nebraska started 6-3 was in 2011.

» Best nine-game start under Erstad: 5-4 (twice: 2012, 2015)

» Best 10-game start under Erstad: 6-4 (twice: 2012, 2015)

» Best 11-game start under Erstad: 7-4 (2012)