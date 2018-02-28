NEB BSB: Huskers Open March at Wichita State

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Nebraska (5-3) at Wichita State (6-0)
March 2-4, 2018
Eck Stadium • Wichita, Kan.
Friday, March 2 • 3 p.m. (CT)
Video Stream: Shocker HD • Radio: HSN
Luis Alvarado (0-0) vs. Codi Heuer (1-0)
Saturday, March 3 • 2 p.m. (CT)
Video Stream: Shocker HD • Radio: HSN
Nate Fisher (0-1) vs. Liam Eddy (2-0)
Sunday, March 4 • 2 p.m. (CT)
Video Stream: Shocker HD • Radio: HSN
Matt Warren (1-0) vs. Connor Lungwitz (1-0)
After eight games in Arizona, the Nebraska baseball team travels to Wichita State for a three-game series against the Shockers from Friday to Sunday at Eck Stadium.
The series opener is set for Friday at 3 p.m. (CT), while both Saturday and Sunday’s games will start at 2 p.m. It is the first three of 20 scheduled games in the month of March for the Huskers.
How to Listen/Watch the Huskers
Fans can listen to Nick Handley and Ben McLaughlin call the weekend action on the Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
Shocker HD will provide a video stream for all three games this weekend. A 24-hour pass to watch is a one-time $7.95 fee. A monthly subscription is $14.95 and a yearly pass to Shocker HD is $89.95.
Last Time Out
The Huskers managed a 2-2 split at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Surprise, Ariz., last weekend. NU fell to No. 2 Oregon State twice (9-1, 10-3), but took down Utah twice (4-2, 7-4).
Next Up
The Huskers open a nine-game home stand with four games against Cal Poly, beginning on Thursday, March 8 at 1:35 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. NU’s series against the Mustangs continues Friday, March 9 at 1:35 p.m., before a doubleheader on Saturday, March 10, starting at 12:05 p.m.
Quick Notes
» Is 2-0 on Sunday this season
» Went 10-0-1 on Sundays last season with a tie against Indiana on April 2
» Won their final Sunday game of the 2016 season on May 15
» Alvarado began his eight-game hitting streak on May 19, 2017. His career-long hitting streak is 10 games.
» Alvarado began his career-long 18-game reaching base streak on April 29, 2017.
Scouting the Wichita State Shockers
» Greyson Jenista (Junior OF/1B): CB Preseason All-American, leads the Shockers with three home runs this season
» Alec Bohm (Junior INF): CB Preseason All-American, batting .550 (11-for-20) this season, team-high eight RBIs, second on the team with two homers
» Liam Eddy (Freshman RHP): 2-0 this season with a 1.42 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12.2 innings
Strong Start
» Best nine-game start under Erstad: 5-4 (twice: 2012, 2015)
» Best 10-game start under Erstad: 6-4 (twice: 2012, 2015)
» Best 11-game start under Erstad: 7-4 (2012)
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.