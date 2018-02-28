Locals react to idea of raising gun purchasing age

"We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."More >>
"We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...More >>
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain.More >>
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Parker James Sain.More >>
By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while investigating a garage break in. It happened on February 25th just before 7:00 am near 21st and Washington Streets. The officer responded to a call of a suspicious person breaking into a garage when he found Wandell Millien, 34 of Lincoln. Officials say the officer learned Millien had a warrant. They struggled as he tried to arrest Millien and fell to the ground. ...More >>
By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while investigating a garage break in. It happened on February 25th just before 7:00 am near 21st and Washington Streets. The officer responded to a call of a suspicious person breaking into a garage when he found Wandell Millien, 34 of Lincoln. Officials say the officer learned Millien had a warrant. They struggled as he tried to arrest Millien and fell to the ground. ...More >>
DHHS has notified parents of the children enrolled in this child care program of the situation.More >>
DHHS has notified parents of the children enrolled in this child care program of the situation.More >>
Deputies say two Malcom students overheard another student on the bus on the way home from school.More >>
Deputies say two Malcom students overheard another student on the bus on the way home from school.More >>
First-Time Team USA & Paralympic Snowboarder Mike Schultz knows that we only have so much energy to put toward something, so he packs his schedule to make sure he gets the most out of every day. Kellogg’s® is continuing its celebration of what inspires people to get up each morning, enjoy breakfast and embrace the potential of a new day with a team of inspiring athletes, including Mike.More >>
First-Time Team USA & Paralympic Snowboarder Mike Schultz knows that we only have so much energy to put toward something, so he packs his schedule to make sure he gets the most out of every day. Kellogg’s® is continuing its celebration of what inspires people to get up each morning, enjoy breakfast and embrace the potential of a new day with a team of inspiring athletes, including Mike.More >>
Cooler & breezy today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky...More >>
Cooler & breezy today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky...More >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>