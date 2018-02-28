Locals react to idea of raising gun purchasing age

For days, President Trump has called for raising the minimum purchasing age for firearms.

Some of the people Channel 8 talked to in the capital city like that idea, saying 18 and 19–year–olds simply should not have guns.



"I just don't think they have the mind capability—the mind strength to know what a gun is capable of doing," said Nebraska Wesleyan student Tyler Janssen.



Some said it wouldn't completely stop them from getting guns, but it would help.



"It helps keep the 18-year-olds from getting a hold of a gun," said Wayne Jensen of Lincoln. "Yeah, they could probably, you know, still use their parent's gun, or something like that. But at least it's going to maybe slow it down."



Others think it's a nice idea, but they aren't sure how effective it would be, if implemented.



"Similar to, I guess, how alcohol works where...the age limit is 21 but people can still get access," said UNL student Jordan Young. "I feel as if the same could probably most likely apply here."



Others wonder how they could prohibit those under 21 from buying guns, when they've served in the military.



"So they can go and fight for this country and they can live and die for the liberties of this country," said Kent Harlan of Beatrice. "But they can't own a firearm under 21 years of age while they're here? I don't think that's the answer."



One person said the gun issue with teens lies at home with parents and not with legislation.