Aubrey Trail speaks to Channel 8 again - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Aubrey Trail speaks to Channel 8 again

Posted: Updated:

We spoke again to an FBI person of interest in the Sydney Loofe case over the phone. 
 
Aubrey Trail again admits to killing her.
 
"I am the one that killed Sydney Loofe, so I am the one responsible for her death," says Trail.

Trail is in jail in Kansas on federal charges, unrelated to the Loofe case.
We reached out to the other FBI person of interest in the case, Bailey Boswell, but have not heard back from her.

No charges have been filed yet in the Loofe case.

"Maybe the real question for you that everyone is not asking, is why does law enforcement really not charge me?" says Trail.
 
We reached out to the FBI, who say the investigation is on going and that there are no updates or a timeline on when charges may be filed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    Nowhere To Turn: A Lincoln Family's Struggle To Find Mental Health Care For Their Son

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

    More >>

    "We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."

    More >>

  • Woman falls victim to financial scam, loses $11,000

    Woman falls victim to financial scam, loses $11,000

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...

    More >>

  • Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    Doctor charged with murder asks for hearing delay

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.More >>
    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school. A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia next month, but a judge has granted defense attorneys' request to push the hearing to May 30 to give them more time to prepare.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.