Aubrey Trail speaks to Channel 8 again

We spoke again to an FBI person of interest in the Sydney Loofe case over the phone.



Aubrey Trail again admits to killing her.



"I am the one that killed Sydney Loofe, so I am the one responsible for her death," says Trail.

Trail is in jail in Kansas on federal charges, unrelated to the Loofe case.

We reached out to the other FBI person of interest in the case, Bailey Boswell, but have not heard back from her.

No charges have been filed yet in the Loofe case.

"Maybe the real question for you that everyone is not asking, is why does law enforcement really not charge me?" says Trail.



We reached out to the FBI, who say the investigation is on going and that there are no updates or a timeline on when charges may be filed.