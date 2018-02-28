Allo increases internet speed for customers

Things are speeding up for Allo customers.

The Lincoln-based fiber optic telecommunications company announced Wednesday, it's tripled internet speeds from 100 to 300 megabytes per second – for free.

"300 meg download and 300 meg upload that's the big difference,” company president Brad Moline said. “People doing their taxes right now you're pushing a lot of data up and we're the only one offering the 300 meg right now."

The news has been well received on social media. Excited customers shared their feelings on Facebook, Twitter, even Reddit.

Allo said this won't be the last time internet speeds up without an increase in cost.

"In a year, two years, three years that number will even grow because we have fiber," Moline said.

Speed growth comes as Allo continues to expand services throughout Lincoln –

And as Lincoln itself continues to boom.

With internet plans of up to 1-gigabit of speed, Allo says its online accessibility is as good as anywhere in the world.

“Our gigabit service for the city of Lincoln really makes Lincoln competitive for economic growth as well as a quality place to live,” Moline said.

Construction matters aside, Allo said its quest to install fiber throughout the city has been successful.

The company expects to have 90 percent of the digging work done by the end of the year.

They’re also expanding their services to Hastings and to Fort Morgan, Colo.