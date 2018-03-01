Former State Lawmaker Bill Kintner to run for new office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Nebraska lawmaker who resigned under the threat of expulsion is seeking a new office as a county assessor.

Bill Kintner of Papillion filed papers to run for Sarpy County assessor. Kintner will face incumbent Dan Pittman, a fellow Republican who is seeking a sixth term, in the May 15 primary election.

Kintner stepped down from the Legislature in January 2017 after he retweeted a comment by a conservative radio personality that mocked three female participants at a women's march.