New bill would have added protections for medical professionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill designed to give nurses and doctors special protections from bodily fluid assaults advanced in the Nebraska Legislature.

Sen. Mike McDonnell, of Omaha, says the measure would add healthcare professionals to a protected class of public safety officers, which includes police and firefighters.

An attack with bodily fluid to a public safety officer is a misdemeanor or felony