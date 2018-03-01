One person hospitalized after roof collapse in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a roof collapsed in Scottsbluff.

Fire Capt. Dan Hubbs says four workers were in the building when the roof came down Wednesday morning at the Flyover Brewing Co. building, which has been undergoing renovation.

The name of the injured person has not been released.