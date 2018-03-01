New bill cracks down on cyber bullying - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New bill cracks down on cyber bullying

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
Senators Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Robert Clements of Elmwood worked together on a bill to make sure all forms of cyber bullying are punishable by law.

With the current bill only focused on harassment by phone call, any other electronic bullying was difficult for law enforcement to address. 

"Our police department that we've talked to is hoping to be able to control harassment or intimidation by text message or emails so they can stop people from being harassed and prosecute them.," said Clements.

Both senators say their reasons behind these changes to the bill come straight from their constituents and home district law enforcement.  

"They've had a problem with, especially a woman, being harassed by a man by text messages, and they were unable to prosecute and stop him because the telephone law was not applicable to text messages," said Clements. 

They are confident the bill will pass all rounds of approval, as cyberbullying has grown worse in the recent years with the rise of social media. 

"We know in this day and age young people are hurting by what's happening to them on social media, and so this was a good way to move forward and just update the statutes," said Brooks. 

This bill did not change the punishment for cyberbullying - it is still a class three misdemeanor.

The bill has two more rounds of approval before it comes to a vote.

