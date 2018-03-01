Two injured in Omaha blaze - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a father and his young daughter were seriously injured in a north Omaha house fire.

The blaze was reported a little before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Shane McClanahan said  that all six members of the family were taken to Nebraska Medical Center to be checked or treated. Their names have not been released.

He says the family's two cats died, but two dogs survived.

The fire cause is being investigated.

