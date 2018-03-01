Two vehicle accident impacted morning traffic - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two vehicle accident impacted morning traffic

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident. 

It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of 52nd and O streets. 

Officials say an SUV ran a red light and hit another car. 

There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

