Two vehicle accident impacted morning traffic

Trail again admits to killing Sydney Loofe, but no charges have been filled in the case.More >>
Trail again admits to killing Sydney Loofe, but no charges have been filled in the case.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln police have a warning for you about a scam where a Lincoln woman lost $11,000. Police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman told them a man called her and said his company owed her money, and there would be legal issues if she didn't take the money. The caller told her to go to a website and type in 300 dollars, after she did that they called her back telling her she accidentally typed in $30,000 and she needed to give the ...More >>
Things are speeding up for Allo customers.More >>
Things are speeding up for Allo customers.More >>
"We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."More >>
"We were threatened with jail and bankruptcy throughout this whole process. You do what you need to do for your family."More >>
It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of 52nd and O streets.More >>
It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of 52nd and O streets.More >>
Katie the comfort dog from Fremont was there to welcome back and comfort students. "Katie comfort dog my other handler Paula and I hung out with a Spanish teacher who two students were shot and killed so we were in her class all day," said Dawn Gilfry.More >>
Katie the comfort dog from Fremont was there to welcome back and comfort students. "Katie comfort dog my other handler Paula and I hung out with a Spanish teacher who two students were shot and killed so we were in her class all day," said Dawn Gilfry.More >>
First-Time Team USA & Paralympic Snowboarder Mike Schultz knows that we only have so much energy to put toward something, so he packs his schedule to make sure he gets the most out of every day. Kellogg’s® is continuing its celebration of what inspires people to get up each morning, enjoy breakfast and embrace the potential of a new day with a team of inspiring athletes, including Mike.More >>
First-Time Team USA & Paralympic Snowboarder Mike Schultz knows that we only have so much energy to put toward something, so he packs his schedule to make sure he gets the most out of every day. Kellogg’s® is continuing its celebration of what inspires people to get up each morning, enjoy breakfast and embrace the potential of a new day with a team of inspiring athletes, including Mike.More >>
March comes in like a lamb...More >>
March comes in like a lamb...More >>