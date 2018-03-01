Two vehicle accident impacted morning traffic

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident.

It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of 52nd and O streets.

Officials say an SUV ran a red light and hit another car.

There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to stop at a red light.