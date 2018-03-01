Garver & Wellman Win IIAC Men's Basketball Top Honors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Nebraska Wesleyan University had five players recognized by the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) on Thursday (Mar. 1) when the 2017-18 Men’s Basketball All-IIAC teams were announced. Junior forward Ryan Garver led the NWU All-IIAC selections by earning the 2017-18 IIAC Men’s Basketball Co-Most Valuable Player Award and IIAC Defensive Player of the Year honor. Head Coach Dale Wellman was chosen as the Iowa Conference Coach-of-the-Year for a second straight season.

In addition to the two top honors, junior forward Cooper Cook and sophomore guard Nate Schimonitz were named First-Team All-IIAC with senior forward Deion Wells-Ross earning Second-Team All-IIAC for a second straight season. Sophomore guard Jack Hiller was honorable mention All-IIAC.

Nebraska Wesleyan won the Iowa Conference regular season championship for a second straight season and then claimed the IIAC Postseason Tournament title in the second year competing in the IIAC.

Ryan Garver was one of three IIAC players to share MVP honors with Sam Amsbaugh of Simpson College and Josh Ruggles of Loras College. He was Iowa Conference Defensive Player of the Year and also is considered All-Conference. NWU has now had a conference MVP in three straight seasons and it is the fifth straight year the Prairie Wolves have had a First-Team All-Conference selection.

Coach Wellman wins his second consecutive conference Coach-of-the-Year recognition. He has now been recognized in all four of his seasons at NWU earning Independent Coach of the Year his first two years and IIAC honors in 2017 and 2018.

Garver (Lincoln, Neb/Lincoln Northeast.) was among the IIAC leaders in several different statistical categories. He led the league with 67 steals, the second highest single season total in NWU history. He was second in the IIAC in field goal percentage shooting 60.6 percent from the field and third in free throw percentage hitting 85.7 percent. Garver shot 50 percent from 3-point range and was third in the league averaging 4.4 assists.

The junior forward from Lincoln Northeast HS was named the IIAC Player-of-the-Week in February. He averaged 14.5 points per game overall during the season, but during IIAC play his scoring raised to 16.6 and had five games of over 20 points.

Cook (Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North) is an All-Conference selection for a second straight season. He averages 16.3 points per game to rank 9th in the IIAC and his 59 made 3-pointers rank 7th in the conference. Cook was also second in the IIAC with 42 blocked shots and ranked 5th in steals with 39.

Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep) is a repeat 1st-Team All-Conference selection. After missing the first ten games of the season with injury, he has come on strong at the end of the year and now leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game. In conference only games, he led the league in assists and was fifth in steals. Twice this season Schimonitz was IIAC Player of the Week, including this past week when he averaged 27.5 points in two postseason tournament wins.

Wells-Ross (Omaha, Neb./Omaha Benson) is a repeat 2nd-Team All-Conference selection. As the lone senior on the Prairie Wolves team, Wells-Ross led the IIAC in rebounding at 9.3 per game, nearly two more than any other player in the conference. He averages 12.3 points a game. He was 6th in the IIAC assists, 4th in blocked shots and 6th in steals.

Hiller (Olathe, Kan./Olathe East) picks up his first All-Conference honor with his honorable mention recognition. Hiller averages 12.9 points per game and is second on the team with 55 made 3-pointers.

The All-IIAC basketball teams and honors were selected by the league’s nine head coaches. The team was made up of eight First-Team selections, eight Second-Team honorees and four players on honorable mention.

Nebraska Wesleyan is 24-3 overall and qualified for their first NCAA III Tournament since 2001. The Prairie Wolves open the tournament on Friday (Mar. 2) taking on Maryville College (Tenn.) in St. Louis, Mo., at Washington University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm.