NU WGYM: Huskers Set for Strenuous Split Schedule

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Set for Strenuous Split Schedule

No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1 Overall, 5-0 Big Ten) at Elevate the Stage 2018

vs. No. 17 Georgia (3-5 Overall, 3-5 SEC), vs. Illinois (7-3 Overall, 4-2 Big Ten), vs. Stanford (6-9 Overall, 0-8 Pac-12)

No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 28th Annual Masters Classic

vs. No. 2 UCLA (10-2 Overall, 4-1 Pac-12), vs. No. 23 Iowa State (15-2 Overall, 1-1 Big 12), vs. Kent State (5-4 Overall, 2-3 MAC)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska women's gymnastics will travel to Augusta, Ga. on Friday to compete in Elevate the Stage 2018 with No. 17 Georgia, Illinois and Stanford before traveling home to host the annual Masters Classic on Sunday at 2 p.m., hosting No. 2 UCLA, Kent State, and No. 23 Iowa State in the Devaney Center for the final home meet of the year, which will serve as Senior Day.

Seniors Danielle Breen, Abbie Epperson and Grace Williams will be honored for senior day celebrations and thanked for their contributions to Nebraska women's gymnastics. Senior celebrations will take place following the awards ceremony. The first 750 fans at the Devaney Center on Sunday will receive Be Unstoppable t-shirts, the women's gymnastics theme for the 2018 season. When the doors open at 6 p.m., a kids zone will be available in the south lobby of the Devaney Center where young fans can make posters.

No. 16 Nebraska (6-1, 5-0 Big Ten) is coming off of a home victory over Pittsburgh, defeating the Panthers 196.425 - 193.600 last Saturday. The Huskers were powered by major contributors Sienna Crouse and Megan Schweihofer, who split the five event titles and finished first and second in the all-around, respectively. Juniors Crouse and Schweihofer swept the five titles on the night, as Crouse earned bars, beam and all-around, and Schweihofer won vault and floor. Both gymnasts tied or set new career highs in the all-around, as Crouse tied her career-high she set one week prior at 39.550, and Schweihofer hit a 39.475, a career-high.

Nebraska's only loss of the season comes from No. 1 Oklahoma, on Feb. 16 when the Huskers were without Schweihofer. On the season, Nebraska has posted a high score of 196.875 against Michigan on Jan. 27 this season, and a second-highest score of 196.850 against Minnesota a week later. Nebraska's Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) going into the weekend is 196.135 in the first week of RQS rankings, released by RoadtoNationals.com on Monday, Feb. 26.

Breen, Epperson, Williams to be Honored on Senior Day

Noting Danielle Breen

Danielle Breen, a decorated all-arounder from Ames, Iowa, has provided leadership, experience and beautiful routines for the Huskers in all four seasons of her career. An outstanding performer on beam, she has won 10 individual event titles in her career, seven of which coming on beam. Most notably, Breen earned second team All-America honors and CoSIDA Academic All-American and Academic All-District 7 honors in 2017. The two-time All-Big Ten honoree was the 2017 NCAA Lincoln Regional beam champion and was named to the Big Ten All-Championships Team in 2016 on uneven bars and in the all-around. Breen contributed to the 2017 Big Ten Regular Season Team Championship earned by the Huskers in 2017 and earned a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award in 2016 and 2017. Breen earned Academic All-Big Ten in 2016 and 2017, NACGC/W Scholastic All-American in 2015 and 2016, and was named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll each semester of her Husker career. Additionally, Breen was named the Nebraska Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2017, in the awards' inaugural year. She was also a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times. She boasts career-highs of 9.90 or better on each event, and 39.500 in the all-around.

Noting Abbie Epperson

Abbie Epperson, a strong all-arounder for the Huskers in her senior season, has brought focus and poise, competitive expectations and standout performances in her two years as a Husker. A transfer from Maryland and Allen, Texas-native, Epperson saw action as a three-event performer in 2017 before transitioning to a major contributor as an all-arounder in 2018. Epperson has won nine event titles in her career, with four coming in her time as a Husker. Most recently, she posted her best career performance with an all-around score of 39.450 against Michigan, and won two event titles on the night. In her career, she has been named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week and has been honored extensively for her impressive academic achievements. She was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2016, was named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 and was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2017. She boasts career-highs of 9.85 or better in each event.

Noting Grace Williams

Grace Williams, a tenacious and talented performer, is most known for her contributions on beam and floor for the Huskers in her senior season. She provides energy, leadership and has been a force in Nebraska's lineups for all four years. The Linden, Mich., native helped the Huskers to a 2017 Big Ten Regular Season Championship and has steadily contributed in each event and in the all-around in her Husker career. She was named first team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten All-Championships Team for her work on uneven bars and balance beam in 2016. A breakout year for Williams, she was the NCAA Iowa City Regional Co-Champion on balance beam and the Big Ten Co-Champion on balance beam in 2016. In her career, Williams has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice and Event Specialist of the Week once, after her winning performance on beam against Minnesota. Williams boasts more career-event titles than any other active Husker with 23, four coming in her senior year. Williams has also been honored for her exemplary work in the classroom, she was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2016 and 2017, and has been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll five times. For her community service efforts, she has been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times. Williams has posted career-highs of 9.90 on each event, including a 9.95 on beam.

Huskers Face Tough Weekend

Nebraska will face their toughest week in week nine, when the Huskers will take on six opponents in one weekend after facing only one opponent through each week this season. Nebraska will compete in Elevate the Stage 2018 in Augusta, Ga., against No. 17 Georgia, Illinois and Stanford. The next day, the Huskers will make the trek back to Lincoln and host the 28th Annual Masters Classic on Sunday. The Huskers will take on three opponents in the top 25, and Big Ten conference foe Illinois for the first time this season in just three days.

Elevate the Stage 2018 Field

Scouting the Bulldogs

Georgia comes into the meet with a 3-5 record overall, and 3-4 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are currently on a two game losing streak and lost to LSU in their last meet on Friday, February 23 by the score of 197.575-196.725. Georgia is currently ranked as the 17th best team in the country. Their team-high score on the season is 197.000.

Series History Between NU and Georgia

Nebraska trails the all-time series with Georgia 33-5. However, they defeated the Bulldogs in the NCAA Regional Semifinals last season, outscoring UGA 197.2125-195.80.

Scouting the Illini

Illinois, (7-3 Overall, 4-2 B1G) is coming off of a second place finish as they hosted a triangular meet on Sunday, February 25 and finished in second between Missouri and the University of Illinois-Chicago came to town. The Illini scored a 195.400 while Missouri won the meet with a 196.625, UIC rounded out the meet with a 194.100. On the season, Illinois hit a high team score of 196.350 in a win over Michigan State on Feb. 17.

Series History Between NU and Illinois

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Big Ten foe Illinois, 22-5. UI defeated the Huskers at the Big Ten Championships last season, outscoring them by the score of 196.875-196.475. Nebraska last defeated the Illini a the B1G Five meet on March 11, 2017, 196.65-196.45

Scouting the Cardinal

Stanford enters the meet with an RQS of 195.610, and an average of 195.553. On the year, the Cardinal have posted a season-high 196.425. Stanford, (6-9 Overall, 0-8 Pac-12), is coming off of three consecutive losses in the Pac-12 against Washington, California and Arizona over the last three weeks.

Series History Between NU and Stanford

In the all-time series against Stanford, Nebraska leads 6-4. The two teams last met in 2012 when the Cardinal defeated the Huskers 1697.125 - 196.625.

28th Annual Masters Classic Field

Scouting the Bruins

No. 2 UCLA (10-2 Overall, 4-1 Pac-12) is coming off a victory over No. 8 Oregon State with a season-high 198.075 against the Beavers'196.525. The Bruins tied their school record on balance beam with a 49.725 and posted a 49.775 on floor as a team. UCLA has been a force all season, headlined by standout gymnasts Kyla Ross, Nia Dennis, Katelyn Ohashi, Lee Peng-Peng and Olympic gold and silver medalist Madison Kocian. UCLA boasts an RQS of 197.610 and an average of 197.447. As a team, UCLA is ranked in the top five in the country in every event.

Series History Between NU and UCLA

All-time against UCLA, UCLA leads 25-8. The Huskers and the Bruins last met in 2016 where UCLA won 196.70 - 195.775. The Huskers last defeated UCLA in 2014 at the NCAA Preliminaries Session II in Birmingham, Ala., where Nebraska scored a 197.10 to UCLA's 197.00.

Scouting the Cyclones

No. 23 Iowa State (15-2 Overall, 1-1 Big 12) comes into the meet after defeating Illinois State and Lindenwood in a tri-meet on the road, where Iowa State defeated the two teams with a score of 196.450. Iowa State has also defeated Big Ten teams Michigan State, Minnesota and Iowa on the year. They hold an RQS of 195.665 and their winning score 196.450 is the Cyclones' highest of the season.

Series History Between NU and Iowa State

All-time against Iowa State, Nebraska leads 97-14-1 as former Big 12 foes. The two teams last met in 2017 where Nebraska defeated ISU 196.625 - 195.25.

Scouting the Golden Flashes

Kent State (5-4 Overall, 2-3 MAC) comes to Lincoln after falling to Eastern Michigan on Feb. 25 194.875 - 193.925. Kent State has an RQS of 195.160 on the season and has posted a season-high of 196.125 against Central Michigan.

Series History Between NU and Kent State

In the all-time series against Kent State, Nebraska leads 4-0. The two teams last met in 2016 when Nebraska defeated KSU 196.55 - 194.525.

Weekend Rotations

Elevate the Stage 2018

Nebraska will start the meet on balance beam, and then will rotate to floor, vault, and close out on bars. UGA will begin on vault and proceed in Olympic order to bars, beam and then floor. Stanford will begin on bars, and will rotate to beam, floor and end on vault. Illinois will begin on floor and then rotate to vault, bars, and end on beam.

28th Annual Masters Classic

Nebraska will open on vault and then proceed through Olympic order, rotating to bars, beam and ending on floor. Kent State will open on bars and will rotate to beam, floor, and finish on vault. UCLA will open on beam and will rotate to floor, vault and end on uneven bars. Iowa State will open on floor and will rotate to vault and bars before finishing on beam.

Masters Classic History and Records

Nebraska began the Masters Classic in 1989 and have held the meet annually with the exception of 1994 and 2008. The meet traditionally serves as Senior Day for Nebraska Women's Gymnastics. Head Coach Dan Kendig has been present at every Masters Classic, as an assistant coach from 1989-1993 and has been the head coach for the Huskers since 1994. Masters Classic records can be found in the women's gymnastics media guide. Nebraska has won the Masters Classic all but three times, and is the reigning champion dating back to 1995. Nebraska boasts the Masters Classic meet record for the team score, with a score of 198.025 in 2003.

Huskers Remain Top Dog in Big Ten

Through eight weeks of competition, Nebraska remains alone atop the Big Ten standings. Nebraska opened its first five weeks in Big Ten competition, bookended by away meets at Penn State and Iowa. Nebraska’s crucial wins came over reigning Big Ten Champion Michigan, who split the 2017 regular season championship title with the Huskers, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Up Next

Next week, Nebraska will face No. 5 Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, March 9 at 5:45 p.m. After facing Florida, the Huskers will begin the fight for Big Ten Championships, as they travel to Michigan State for the B1G Five Meet on Saturday March 17, and then to Illinois for the Big Ten Championships on March 24.