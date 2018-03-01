Lincoln middle school practices active shooter situation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln middle school practices active shooter situation

In the midst of a "lock down" drill, Scott Middle School's hallways were silent. With 1300 people in the building, you couldn't hear a pin drop. 

This is a key part of the Lincoln Public School district's active shooter protocol. They practice a system where they turn the lights off, lock their doors and hide in a corner of the classroom that keeps them out of sight.

"If you were to look into the classrooms with the lights off, you wouldn't see anyone in there. It'd look like an empty classroom," Dave Knudsen, Scott Middle School principal said. 

Throughout the six minute drill the only people walking the hallways were a select few checking doors, making sure each person was following protocol. 

These drills are standard across Lincoln Public Schools, but Knudsen said they're adapted to each building and situation.

"For example, if it's a PE class and they're out in the field, and we'd go into lock down because there was a situation in the building, the response on their end would be not to come into the problem, leave the problem," Knudsen said. 

He also said tell students and teachers to use common sense in these situations, and if they can exit safely they should do so.

"The whole idea behind the drill is that it's a learning process for us," Knudsen said. 

Not only the students and teachers participating in the drill learn, but also the administrators facilitating the drill. They meet afterward, sometimes with a safety coordinator from LPS, to talk about what went well and what didn't. 

They also learn from national tragedies. 

"In Florida, fire alarms were pulled that got hallways filled with kids, so if you're in a fire drill that you didn't know was coming, the alarms are going off, you have got to be ready to make an announcement that  lock down overrides the fire drill," Jon Sundermeier, LPS Safety Coordinator said.

The district is talking about doing more of these lock down drills. That's just one of the topics parents brought up at a school board meeting Tuesday. 

At that same meeting, the district did make it known to LPS families that school security is a top priority. 

Knudsen said the same of his students at Scott Middle School. 

"The bottom line is safety," Knudsen said. "One of our most, if not the most important job we do is keep kids safe. It's one of the things I worry most about."

