NEB MGYM: Huskers Compete For Season Sweep

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Compete For Season Sweep



Columbus, Ohio - The No. 5 Nebraska men’s gymnastics team faces the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 11 Air Force Falcons at the Arnold Classic on Saturday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m. (CT). Competition will take place at the State Fair Grounds in Columbus, Ohio. A first-place finish for the Huskers would mean a regular-season sweep of both teams.

Last Time Out

The No. 5 Nebraska men’s gymnastics team hit another landmark on Feb. 23 as the team beat Iowa at Carver Arena for the first time since 2005. The Huskers topped the Hawkeyes 402.800 – 398.500 with a number of career-bests. Griffin Kehler led the way for the Huskers, claiming the floor title with a career-high 14.40. Antonio Castro shared the pommel horse title with senior Hawkeye Austin Hodges, as both gymnasts notched 14.20. Anton Stephenson also shared the vault title with Iowa’s Dylan Ellsworth (14.85).

Scouting the Competition

Ohio State

The Buckeyes enter the Arnold Classic with three straight conference losses to Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska. However, the team will still be a force to reckon with as long as key returners Sean Melton and Alec Yoder stay sharp. Senior Melton and junior Yoder competed at the Winter Cup Challenge Finals on Feb. 17. Melton claimed the rings title, while Yoder grabbed the pommel horse title, allowing both gymnasts to retain their spots on the U.S. men’s senior national gymnastics team. Sean Neighbarger and Max Andryushchenko also competed at the Winter Cup, but did not make it to finals. Nebraska and Ohio State have met twice this season, with the Huskers finishing on top both times.

Air Force

After three weeks off, Air Force comes into the competition eager for action. Air Force last competed in the All-Academy Championships in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 10. The Falcons captured their eighth consecutive team title with a score of 403.850, coming out on top against Navy and Army West Point. Senior Fletcher Braunton and junior Casey Branin led the way for Air Force, combining for three event titles. The Huskers and Falcons last met at the 2017 NCAA Qualifier, where NU took third and Air Force took last out of six teams.

Follow the Huskers

Live stats will be available on the schedule page at Huskers.com. Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Twitter for live updates of the meet.